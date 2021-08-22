Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Morris County, NJ

Flood Advisory issued for Morris by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-22 17:48:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-22 23:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Target Area: Morris The National Weather Service in Mount Holly has extended the * Flood Advisory for Morris County in northern New Jersey * Until 800 PM EDT. * At 551 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated moderate to heavy rain in southern Morris County. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. * For Whippany River at Morristown: At 5:10pm the stage was 5.17 feet. Flood Stage is 6 feet. This includes the following highways Interstate 80 in New Jersey between mile markers 24 and 48. Interstate 287 in New Jersey between mile markers 31 and 46.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Morristown, NJ
State
New Jersey State
City
Mount Holly, NJ
County
Morris County, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heavy Rain#Extreme Weather#The Flood Advisory#Interstate 287
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
Related
Posted by
Reuters

Hurricane Ida hits Cuba's Isle of Youth; U.S. Gulf Coast braces for hit

Aug 27 (Reuters) - Hurricane Ida barreled into Cuba on Friday and churned toward a weekend U.S. landfall along the Louisiana coast, prompting advance evacuations of New Orleans residents and oil rig workers as President Joe Biden issued a federal emergency declaration. By midday, Ida was packing maximum sustained winds...
Posted by
The Hill

ISIS-K attack upends Kabul evacuation

The deadly ISIS-K attack at the Kabul airport on Thursday has upended U.S. evacuation efforts and confirmed widespread fears a terrorist group would seek to capitalize on the chaos as thousands scramble to leave Afghanistan's capital before next week. The Biden administration for weeks had warned of such an ambush,...
Posted by
Reuters

U.S. intelligence community still divided on COVID-19's origin -summary

WASHINGTON, Aug 27 (Reuters) - The U.S. intelligence community failed to resolve a sharp debate within the Biden administration over whether a Chinese laboratory incident was the source of COVID-19, U.S. officials said in a declassified summary on Friday. The report, issued by the Office of the Director of National...
Posted by
Reuters

Texas House passes voting bill that lawmakers fled state to protest

Aug 27 (Reuters) - Texas' House of Representatives on Friday passed a bill restricting voting access, more than six weeks after Democratic lawmakers fled the state in an effort to deny the legislature the quorum needed to approve the Republican-backed measure. The House resumed business on Aug. 19 after three...
Posted by
The Hill

Judge blocks DeSantis from banning school mask mandates

School districts in Florida will be allowed to impose mask requirements after a district judge on Friday blocked an executive order from Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) banning the mandates. Leon County Circuit Judge John Cooper ruled in favor of a group of parents who sued DeSantis over his executive...
Posted by
The Associated Press

JoJo Siwa to join same-sex couple on ‘Dancing With Stars’

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Pop star JoJo Siwa will compete as part of the first same-sex pairing on “Dancing With the Stars” for the show’s upcoming 30th season. Olympic gymnastics champion Suni Lee also is joining the cast, the rest of which will be announced on Sept. 8. ABC said Thursday the celebrities will find out which pro dancer they’ll partner with on the season premiere Sept. 20.

Comments / 0

Community Policy