Flood Advisory issued for Morris by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-22 17:48:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-22 23:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Target Area: Morris The National Weather Service in Mount Holly has extended the * Flood Advisory for Morris County in northern New Jersey * Until 800 PM EDT. * At 551 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated moderate to heavy rain in southern Morris County. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. * For Whippany River at Morristown: At 5:10pm the stage was 5.17 feet. Flood Stage is 6 feet. This includes the following highways Interstate 80 in New Jersey between mile markers 24 and 48. Interstate 287 in New Jersey between mile markers 31 and 46.