Houston, TX

Safe Walk Home to kick off event for Houston ISD students returning to school Monday

Posted by 
ABC13 Houston
ABC13 Houston
 5 days ago

As Houston ISD students prepare to return to school Monday, a group of volunteers with Safe Walk Home will be helping them get to and from school safely.

The volunteer-based neighborhood group, will kick off the event around 7 a.m. in front of Marshall Middle School. The event is set to start with a prayer, followed by a list of speakers including the school principal.

Rosa Medrano, a single mother of five, started walking with Safe Walk Home Northside when her children were in school. She continues the tradition every year.

"At least there's eyes on these beautiful kids. They are walking home knowing that someone is watching them, make sure they get home safely," Medrano said, "If something happens, we are trained to call 911 and do first emergency response as well."

The organization started after 11-year-old Josue Flores was tragically stabbed to death waking home from Marshall Middle School back in 2016.

This year, Medrano said they will be wearing masks, gloves and keeping their distance because of the surge in COVID-19 cases, while still showing students that they are there to support them.

"You know, that's tears for me, knowing that if I'm able to save a life. That is a blessing because our children are a blessing from God," Medrano said.

For more information on the organization or if you're interested in volunteering, visit the Safe Walk Home website .

ABC13 Houston

ABC13 Houston

