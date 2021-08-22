Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Anfield Capital Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

By Phillip Gast
modernreaders.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,838,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,559,766,000 after purchasing an additional 2,815,834 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,022,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $890,879,000 after purchasing an additional 191,078 shares in the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 11,757.5% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 5,229,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,100,000 after purchasing an additional 5,185,053 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,026,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $639,532,000 after purchasing an additional 17,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,013,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $620,815,000 after purchasing an additional 983,352 shares in the last quarter. 86.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

www.modernreaders.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cof#Financial Capital#Jefferies Financial Group#Capital One Financial Co#Cof#Blackrock Inc#Factorial Partners Llc#Northern Trust Corp Now#Sec#Bank Of America#Peg#Thomson Reuters
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Related
WorldPosted by
The Hill

ISIS-K attack upends Kabul evacuation

The deadly ISIS-K attack at the Kabul airport on Thursday has upended U.S. evacuation efforts and confirmed widespread fears a terrorist group would seek to capitalize on the chaos as thousands scramble to leave Afghanistan's capital before next week. The Biden administration for weeks had warned of such an ambush,...
EducationPosted by
The Hill

Judge blocks DeSantis from banning school mask mandates

School districts in Florida will be allowed to impose mask requirements after a district judge on Friday blocked an executive order from Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) banning the mandates. Leon County Circuit Judge John Cooper ruled in favor of a group of parents who sued DeSantis over his executive...
Theater & DancePosted by
The Associated Press

JoJo Siwa to join same-sex couple on ‘Dancing With Stars’

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Pop star JoJo Siwa will compete as part of the first same-sex pairing on “Dancing With the Stars” for the show’s upcoming 30th season. Olympic gymnastics champion Suni Lee also is joining the cast, the rest of which will be announced on Sept. 8. ABC said Thursday the celebrities will find out which pro dancer they’ll partner with on the season premiere Sept. 20.

Comments / 0

Community Policy