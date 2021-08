Jim Wyatt of the Titans official site suggests that the team "won't add any wear and tear" on Henry's body in Friday's preseason opener against the Falcons. Given the amount of carries Henry has racked up over the last couple of seasons, it makes sense to limit his exposure to contact in exhibition games. With Henry likely to see little to no action Friday, Darrynton Evans is in line to draw the the start at running back versus Atlanta, while Brian Hill, Jeremy McNichols and Mekhi Sargent are all candidates to get touches as the contest progresses.