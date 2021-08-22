Information sessions set this week for switch in CDD 12’s deed compliance process
Four information sessions are set this week for the upcoming switch in Community Development District 12’s deed compliance process. CDD 12 will be taking over the reins of the deed compliance process and handing the day-to-day responsibility to Community Standards. The Developer has been responsible for deed compliance in CDD 12 and will remain in charge until the anticipated switch in October.www.villages-news.com
