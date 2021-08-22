Cancel
Oxford, MA

Trees coming down across the state as Henri rolls through

By Wale Aliyu, Boston 25 News
Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 5 days ago
OXFORD, Mass. — The gutter, the sidings, the windows, and the entire front yard -- all damaged at a home on Turner Street in North Oxford.

“She was hysterical saying a tree hit the house,” resident Chad Bilodeau said.

Neighbors said it all happened around 9 a.m. Sunday without very much wind or rain.

“As I’m loading the groceries I came in the house and I came out and the tree came down,” said neighbor David Rafuse. “It was that quick. It almost missed me. I didn’t even see it was so fast.”

Now people on the street say they’re concerned with what happens if a stronger storm comes through.

“Absolutely, the other half of the tree,” said Bilodeau. “You couldn’t even tell, it looks like it’s green leaves. Nothing is rotting on it except under the ground apparently.”

They weren’t the only ones. Just five miles away on Prospect Street in Auburn, another tree fell scratching up a yellow house.

Auburn fire officials said they had a couple of trees and powerlines down but thankfully no injuries.

On Turner Street, not only is everyone safe, but they have a good attitude about it too.

“For a tree leaning on your house it’s ideal,” said Bilodeau. “A little roof damage, some siding, and windows, it could’ve been a lot worse.

He said the house remained structurally sound but it did shake some things inside even shattering one of their mirrors.

