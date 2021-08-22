Cancel
Egoras Price Up 3.1% Over Last Week (EGR)

By Phillip Gast
 5 days ago

Egoras (CURRENCY:EGR) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 22nd. During the last week, Egoras has traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar. Egoras has a total market capitalization of $1.30 billion and approximately $1.24 million worth of Egoras was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Egoras coin can currently be bought for about $0.0200 or 0.00000041 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

