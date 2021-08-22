Egoras Price Up 3.1% Over Last Week (EGR)

Cardano (ADA) has become the third most valuable cryptocurrency in the market after blasting to a new ATH earlier today. ADA, the native currency of the Cardano network has spiked over 20.35% in the past 24 hours. It is currently worth $2.51 per coin after hitting its lifetime high of $2.55 in the morning hours on Friday. This is the coin’s highest level since the high of $2.46 registered in May.