Standard Life Aberdeen plc (LON:SLA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

By Ed Jones
modernreaders.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleShares of Standard Life Aberdeen plc (LON:SLA) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 283 ($3.70).

