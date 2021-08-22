Cancel
Trittium (TRTT) Price Down 31.5% Over Last 7 Days

By Shelly Janes
modernreaders.com
 5 days ago

Trittium (CURRENCY:TRTT) traded down 27.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 22nd. During the last week, Trittium has traded 31.5% lower against the dollar. Trittium has a market cap of $4.15 million and $11,403.00 worth of Trittium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Trittium coin can currently be bought for $0.0322 or 0.00000066 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

