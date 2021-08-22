Special Investigations Unit investigating officer-involved shooting in Walla Walla
KENNEWICK, Wash. — The Tri-Cities based Special Investigations Unit (SIU) is investigating an officer-involved shooting in Walla Walla. The incident occurred on Saturday. Walla Walla Police Department (WWPD) was dispatched to the parking lot at 350 South 2nd Avenue for a disturbance around 10:49 p.m. The officer-involved shooting occurred at 10:54 p.m., according to a release by SIU on Sunday.www.yaktrinews.com
Comments / 0