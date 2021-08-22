Cancel
YEE Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $195,029.00 (YEE)

By Emily Schoerning
modernreaders.com
 5 days ago

YEE (CURRENCY:YEE) traded 7.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 22nd. One YEE coin can currently be purchased for $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, YEE has traded down 11.6% against the US dollar. YEE has a total market capitalization of $2.29 million and approximately $195,029.00 worth of YEE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

