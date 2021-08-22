Cancel
MidasProtocol (MAS) Price Hits $0.0015 on Major Exchanges

By John Adams
modernreaders.com
 5 days ago

MidasProtocol (CURRENCY:MAS) traded up 5.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 22nd. MidasProtocol has a market capitalization of $286,347.42 and $70,661.00 worth of MidasProtocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MidasProtocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, MidasProtocol has traded down 11.9% against the dollar.

