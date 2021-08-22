Head coach Walt Hopkins says Liberty ‘didn’t trust each other’ as reason for loss to Sparks

There was a storm happening both outside and within Barclays Center.

The Liberty’s 86-83 loss to the Los Angeles Sparks (10-13) showcased exactly the kind of pressure and fight that should be happening between two teams vying for a playoff spot this late in the season. But the loss was absolutely one the Liberty (11-14) could have avoided.

“We didn’t trust each other,” head coach Walt Hopkins said repeatedly of why his Liberty lost after the game.

The Liberty started the game battling from behind, much like they have in several contests this season. They’d trailed by as many as nine by the first quarter, then went into the half with a seven point lead. By the end of the third quarter, that lead teetered just so in their favor, until the the fourth quarter wiped it away.

Aside from missed shots, and the obvious increased pressure from the much more athletic Sparks, the Libs committed 10 turnovers that fourth quarter. (For reference, the Liberty had 22 total turnovers that whole game). A lot of those turnovers came simply on bad passes.

“Trust comes in so many ways,” Bec Allen said when asked about Hopkins’ comment. “If we look at the game, I think there’s moments where we need to step up, especially that fourth quarter where we take the game, and make it out, I guess.

“I think there’s just moments where we have to be stronger. That’s mentally that’s physically.”

The Liberty play the Phoenix Mercury at home on Wednesday.

SAMI WHITCOMB INJURY

The battle that fourth quarter got downright dirty and Sami Whitcomb’s game ended early after going down with what looked like a brutal ankle injury.

Late in the fourth quarter as Whitcomb was attempting to drive from the top of the three-point arc, she accidentally stepped on Sparks’ Erica Wheeler’s foot, causing her left ankle to bend sideways. She fell to the floor and remained on her hands and knees, unable to get up on her own.

Sabrina Ionescu and a team trainer carried Whitcomb off the court. She kept both her legs suspended off the floor while wincing the whole way off. Hopkins said after the game she had a sprained ankle and would have an MRI done on Monday.

It was a major blow for Whitcomb, who had been on an offensive tear with 17 point, shooting 5-of-12 from three-point range. Her afternoon also included four rebounds and two assists. By all accounts, Whitcomb has had the best season of her career, whether or not it results in a Most Improved Player award.

“It’s an awful thing to see, you don’t want any of your teammates to go down,” Bec Allen said of Whitcomb after the game. “Sammy is obviously a big part of our team, so I just hope that she gets better soon. Obviously she needs to focus on her health and getting it right. But it didn’t happen in a good moment for us at all.”

BETNIJAH LANEY BUMP

Betnijah Laney didn’t have her best shooting night, but she did feel the full brunt of the Sparks’ Chiney Ogwumike’s return. In the fourth quarter, down 75-72, Laney and Ogwumike were both fighting for optimal position to grab a rebound under the Sparks’ basket. Ogwumike, right before the ball came down, shoved Laney down so hard, she twisted over on the court reaching for her lower back. The refs yelled at all players to return to their benches, then later called Ogwumike for a Flagrant 1.

The two points Laney capitalized on from the call led to Whitcomb tacking on another three points from deep and helped give an extra boost to the worn-out Libs offense.

Laney finished with 10 points, four rebounds, nine assists and two steals.

When asked about Laney’s performance on the night, Hopkins said: “Betnijah’s always unselfish and always does what’s asked of her and always does what’s best for teammates.”