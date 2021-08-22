Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Humphreys County, TN

Foreman for Loretta Lynn's Ranch dies in flooding

By Caroline Sutton
Posted by 
NewsChannel 5 WTVF
NewsChannel 5 WTVF
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IUQqv_0bZgrx8b00

The foreman for Loretta Lynn's Ranch in Humphreys County is among those killed in Saturday's flooding. The country music star announced his death on social media.

According to the ranch's social media, Wayne Spears was swept away by the water and did not survive.

"There are no words at the ranch today... only tears. Our ranch family is our family. We lost my amazing ranch foreman, Wayne in this devastating flood. He took such good care of things here on the ranch for us. He's one of us and the whole Lynn family Is heartbroken," Lynn shared on Facebook. "Please pray for his precious family and friends."

The property was hit hard by floodwater and severely damaged. Some areas of Humphreys County recorded 17 inches of rain on Saturday, likely shattering the state's 24-hour rainfall record.

Comments / 5

NewsChannel 5 WTVF

NewsChannel 5 WTVF

9K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Nashville, Tennessee news and weather from NewsChannel 5 WTVF, updated throughout the day.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Humphreys County, TN
Crime & Safety
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
County
Humphreys County, TN
Humphreys County, TN
Accidents
Local
Tennessee Accidents
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Loretta Lynn
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Ranch#Precious Family#Accident
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Facebook
Related

Comments / 5

Community Policy