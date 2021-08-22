Hurricane Local Statement issued for Eastern Bergen, Eastern Essex, Eastern Passaic, Eastern Union by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-22 20:47:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-23 02:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Target Area: Eastern Bergen; Eastern Essex; Eastern Passaic; Eastern Union; Hudson; Western Bergen; Western Essex; Western Passaic; Western Union This product covers Southeast New York, Northeast New Jersey, and Southern Connecticut **HENRI WEAKENS A LITTLE MORE WHILE MOVING WEST-NORTHWESTWARD ACROSS CENTRAL CONNECTICUT** NEW INFORMATION --------------- * CHANGES TO WATCHES AND WARNINGS: - The Tropical Storm Warning has been cancelled for Northeast Suffolk, Northern Fairfield, Northern Middlesex, Northern Nassau, Northern New Haven, Northern New London, Northern Westchester, Northwest Suffolk, Southeast Suffolk, Southern Fairfield, Southern Middlesex, Southern Nassau, Southern New Haven, Southern New London, Southern Westchester, and Southwest Suffolk * CURRENT WATCHES AND WARNINGS: - None * STORM INFORMATION: - About 100 miles northeast of New York City NY or about 50 miles northwest of Montauk Point NY - 41.6N 72.4W - Storm Intensity 40 mph - Movement West-northwest or 290 degrees at 7 mph SITUATION OVERVIEW ------------------ At 5 PM EDT, the center of Tropical Storm Henri was located near Colchester CT. Henri is moving toward the west-northwest near 7 mph, and on its forecast track, Henri is expected to slow down further and possibly stall near the Connecticut-New York border tonight, then move across northern Connecticut or southern Massachusetts by Monday afternoon. The main threat from Henri is now heavy rain capable of producing flash flooding. The threat of rough seas, high surf, and dangerous rip currents continues at the ocean beaches. Widespread rainfall of 3 to 6 inches is forecast in the path of Henri with localized higher amounts possible. The highest amounts are forecast to occur across the lower Hudson Valley western Connecticut, and northeast New Jersey. POTENTIAL IMPACTS ----------------- * FLOODING RAIN: Potential impacts from flooding rain are still unfolding across Southeast New York, Northeast New Jersey, and Southern Connecticut. Remain well guarded against life-threatening flood waters having additional extensive impacts. If realized, these impacts include: - Major rainfall flooding may prompt evacuations and rescues. - Rivers and streams may rapidly overflow their banks in multiple places. Small streams, creeks, canals, and ditches may become dangerous rivers. Flood control systems and barriers may become stressed. - In hilly terrain, destructive runoff may run quickly downhill and increase susceptibility to rockslides. - Flood waters can enter many structures within multiple communities, some structures becoming uninhabitable or washed away. Many places where flood waters may cover escape routes. Streets and parking lots become rivers of moving water with underpasses submerged. Driving conditions become dangerous. Many road and bridge closures with some weakened or washed out. * WIND: Little to no additional wind impacts are expected on land. A tropical storm warning remains in effect for Long Island Sound. - Community officials are now assessing the extent of actual wind impacts accordingly. - Emergency work crews are restoring essential community infrastructure as necessary. - If you have an emergency dial 9 1 1. * SURGE: Little to no additional impacts are anticipated. * OTHER COASTAL HAZARDS: A high rip current risk continues into Monday at the ocean beaches. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS ---------------------------------- * EVACUATIONS: Do not enter evacuated areas until officials have given the all clear to return. * OTHER PREPAREDNESS INFORMATION: If your location is prone to flooding, be prepared for the possibility of a quick and dramatic rise in water levels. Also be alert for potential flooding from rising rivers and streams which may have yet to crest. Remain informed of the latest river forecasts and heed any flood warnings. Be alert for flooded roads which could be compromised. Avoid travel until water levels subside and roads have been cleared. Do not drive through places where flood waters cover the road. Turn Around, Don`t Drown! Problems with sewer backups can contaminate flood waters. Keep children away from flood waters. Also, listen for boil water alerts as tap water in susceptible areas may become non potable. Be sure to stay away from downed power lines, hazardous debris and flooded areas. Allow extra time for emergency vehicles to reach you as they navigate flood hazards. If using a generator, avoid carbon monoxide poisoning by following instructions provided by the manufacturer. Operate your generator in a well ventilated space outside of your living area and away from open doors and windows. Listen for updates and be ready in case you lose electrical power. Keep a battery powered radio and flashlight handy. Keep your smart phone charged and in power saving mode. If you lose power, use it sparingly and mainly for personal emergencies and checkins. * ADDITIONAL SOURCES OF INFORMATION: - For information on appropriate preparations see http://ready.gov - For information on creating an emergency plan see http://getagameplan.org - For additional disaster preparedness information see http://redcross.org NEXT UPDATE ----------- The next local statement will be issued by the National Weather Service in New York NY around 11 PM EDT, or sooner if conditions warrant.