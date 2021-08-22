Severe Weather Statement issued for Edmunds by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-27 15:57:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-27 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Valley A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 530 PM MDT FOR NORTHEASTERN VALLEY COUNTY At 448 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 13 miles south of Opheim, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Trained weather spotters. At 440 pm MDT, a trained weather spotter reported quarter sized hail in Baylor. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of northeastern Valley County. HAIL THREAT...OBSERVED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH