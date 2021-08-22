Cancel
Edmunds County, SD

Severe Weather Statement issued for Edmunds by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-22 15:47:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-22 16:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Remain alert for a possible tornado! Tornadoes can develop quickly from severe thunderstorms. If you spot a tornado go at once into the basement or small central room in a sturdy structure. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Edmunds A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 500 PM CDT FOR SOUTH CENTRAL EDMUNDS COUNTY At 447 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Loyalton, or 19 miles southwest of Ipswich, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of south central Edmunds County. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Potter County, SDweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Potter by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-27 01:14:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-27 01:30:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Potter A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 230 AM CDT FOR EASTERN SULLY...NORTHWESTERN HYDE AND SOUTHEASTERN POTTER COUNTIES At 214 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Stone Lake to near Holabird, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Stone Lake and Cottonwood Lake Near Agar. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Lake County, MIweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Lake by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-27 20:16:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-27 20:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Lake A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 830 PM EDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN LAKE COUNTY At 815 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles west of Reed City, or 9 miles east of Baldwin, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Chase HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Hughes County, SDweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Hughes, Sully by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-26 19:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-27 02:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Hughes; Sully A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 145 AM CDT FOR SULLY AND NORTHWESTERN HUGHES COUNTIES At 125 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 8 miles southwest of Sully Lake, or 12 miles west of Onida, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Sully Lake, Onida and Agar. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Hughes County, SDweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Hughes by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-26 19:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-27 02:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Hughes A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 230 AM CDT FOR EASTERN SULLY...NORTHERN HYDE...SOUTHEASTERN POTTER AND NORTHEASTERN HUGHES COUNTIES At 200 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Cottonwood Lake Near Agar to near Harrold, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Cottonwood Lake Near Agar, Holabird, Stone Lake and Highmore. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Hughes County, SDweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Hughes, Hyde, Sully by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-26 19:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-27 02:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Hughes; Hyde; Sully A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 230 AM CDT FOR EASTERN SULLY...NORTHERN HYDE...SOUTHEASTERN POTTER AND NORTHEASTERN HUGHES COUNTIES At 200 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Cottonwood Lake Near Agar to near Harrold, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Cottonwood Lake Near Agar, Holabird, Stone Lake and Highmore. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Butte by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-27 18:07:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-27 19:15:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Prepare immediately for large hail and deadly cloud to ground lightning. Seek shelter inside a well-built structure. Stay away from windows. Target Area: Butte A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 715 PM MDT FOR NORTHEASTERN BUTTE...NORTHEASTERN MEADE AND SOUTHERN PERKINS COUNTIES At 606 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 4 miles northeast of Mud Butte, or 38 miles west of Faith, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...Tennis ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. This severe storm will be near Maurine around 625 PM MDT. Durkee Lake around 705 PM MDT. Faith around 710 PM MDT. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...2.50 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Hutchinson County, SDweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Hutchinson, Turner, Yankton by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-26 19:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-27 02:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Hutchinson; Turner; Yankton A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1130 PM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN YANKTON...SOUTHERN TURNER AND SOUTHEASTERN HUTCHINSON COUNTIES At 1121 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles north of Mayfield, or 16 miles southwest of Parker, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Viborg. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Butte County, SDweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Butte by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-27 16:56:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-27 17:45:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Prepare immediately for large hail and deadly cloud to ground lightning. Seek shelter inside a well-built structure. Stay away from windows. Target Area: Butte A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 545 PM MDT FOR NORTHERN BUTTE COUNTY At 455 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 8 miles northeast of Antelope Butte, or 30 miles north of Belle Fourche, moving east at 50 mph. HAZARD...Two inch hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Castle Rock, Hoover, Dears Ears Butte, Antelope Butte, Haystack Buttes and Two Top Butte. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...2.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Pulaski County, VAweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Pulaski by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-27 13:16:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-27 13:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Pulaski A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of west central Pulaski County through 145 PM EDT At 116 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Gunton Park, or near Pulaski, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Pulaski. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
Butte County, SDweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Butte by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-27 17:22:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-27 17:45:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Prepare immediately for large hail and deadly cloud to ground lightning. Seek shelter inside a well-built structure. Stay away from windows. Target Area: Butte A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 545 PM MDT FOR NORTHEASTERN BUTTE COUNTY At 520 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Haystack Buttes, or 34 miles south of Buffalo, moving east at 55 mph. HAZARD...Tennis ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Castle Rock, Hoover, Dears Ears Butte, Haystack Buttes and Two Top Butte. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...2.50 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Iowa by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-27 09:15:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-27 09:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Iowa A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 945 AM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN IOWA...NORTHWESTERN DANE AND SOUTHEASTERN SAUK COUNTIES At 915 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 10 miles west of Prairie Du Sac to 8 miles southwest of Mazomanie, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Prairie Du Sac, Sauk City, Mazomanie, Spring Green, Black Earth, Barneveld, Blue Mounds, Arena, Plain, Bluffview, Ridgeway, Blue Mound St Park and Devils Lake St Park. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for McKenzie by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-27 18:47:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-27 19:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: McKenzie A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 715 PM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN MCKENZIE COUNTY At 646 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 10 miles northeast of Watford City, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Keene. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Warrick County, INweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Warrick by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-27 04:16:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-27 15:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Warrick A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Warrick County through 245 PM CDT At 222 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Folsomville, or 8 miles northeast of Boonville, moving north at 10 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This strong thunderstorm will be near Lynnville around 235 PM CDT. This includes Interstate 64 in Indiana between Mile Markers 37 and 52. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Valley County, MTweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Valley by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-27 15:57:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-27 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Valley A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 530 PM MDT FOR NORTHEASTERN VALLEY COUNTY At 448 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 13 miles south of Opheim, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Trained weather spotters. At 440 pm MDT, a trained weather spotter reported quarter sized hail in Baylor. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of northeastern Valley County. HAIL THREAT...OBSERVED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Republic, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-27 16:42:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-27 17:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Republic; Washington A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 515 PM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN REPUBLIC AND NORTHWESTERN WASHINGTON COUNTIES At 441 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Narka, moving northeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Munden, Narka and Mahaska. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Republic County, KSweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Republic, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-27 16:31:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-27 17:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Republic; Washington A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 515 PM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN REPUBLIC AND NORTHWESTERN WASHINGTON COUNTIES At 430 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Munden, moving northeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Munden, Narka and Mahaska. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Oconto County, WIweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Oconto by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-27 20:33:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-27 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Oconto A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 900 PM CDT FOR BROWN AND SOUTHERN OCONTO COUNTIES At 831 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 8 miles northwest of Bay Shore Park to near Luxemburg to near Bellevue Town, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. These severe storms will be near Bay Shore Park around 835 PM CDT. Denmark around 840 PM CDT. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Republic County, KSweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Republic, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-27 16:49:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-27 17:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Republic; Washington A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 515 PM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN REPUBLIC AND NORTHWESTERN WASHINGTON COUNTIES At 449 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Narka, moving northeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Munden, Narka and Mahaska. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Thayer County, NEweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Thayer by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-27 16:32:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-27 17:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Thayer A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Thayer County through 500 PM CDT At 432 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Munden, or 9 miles northeast of Belleville, moving northeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This strong thunderstorm will be near Hubbell around 450 PM CDT. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Fairfax County, VAweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Fairfax by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-27 17:09:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-27 17:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Fairfax A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 530 PM EDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN FAIRFAX COUNTY At 509 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Hybla Valley, or over Groveton, moving east at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damaging winds will cause some trees and large branches to fall. This could injure those outdoors, as well as damage homes and vehicles. Roadways may become blocked by downed trees. Localized power outages are possible. Unsecured light objects may become projectiles. Locations impacted include Fort Hunt, Groveton, Fort Belvoir, Lorton, Franconia, Newington, Mount Vernon and Hayfield. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

