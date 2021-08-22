Cancel
Edmunds County, SD

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Edmunds by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-22 15:47:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-22 16:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Remain alert for a possible tornado! Tornadoes can develop quickly from severe thunderstorms. If you spot a tornado go at once into the basement or small central room in a sturdy structure. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Edmunds A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 500 PM CDT FOR SOUTH CENTRAL EDMUNDS COUNTY At 447 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Loyalton, or 19 miles southwest of Ipswich, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of south central Edmunds County. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

#South Wind#Severe Thunderstorms#Tornado#Thunderstorm#Extreme Weather#15 47 00
Greeley County, NEweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Greeley by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-26 23:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-26 23:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Greeley A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1115 PM CDT FOR NORTHERN GREELEY COUNTY At 1059 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Ericson to 6 miles east of Greeley, moving northeast at 50 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. These severe storms will be near... Spalding around 1110 PM CDT, but will main affect rural northeastern Greeley County. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Hughes County, SDweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Hughes, Sully by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-27 00:25:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-27 00:45:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Hughes; Sully A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 145 AM CDT FOR SULLY AND NORTHWESTERN HUGHES COUNTIES At 125 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 8 miles southwest of Sully Lake, or 12 miles west of Onida, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Sully Lake, Onida and Agar. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Sheboygan County, WIweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Sheboygan by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-27 16:19:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-27 17:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Sheboygan A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 500 PM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN SHEBOYGAN COUNTY At 418 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Howards Grove, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Sheboygan, Sheboygan Falls, Howards Grove, Kohler, Johnsonville and Haven. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Hyde County, SDweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Hyde, Potter, Sully by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-27 01:14:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-27 01:30:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Hyde; Potter; Sully A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 230 AM CDT FOR EASTERN SULLY...NORTHWESTERN HYDE AND SOUTHEASTERN POTTER COUNTIES At 214 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Stone Lake to near Holabird, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Stone Lake and Cottonwood Lake Near Agar. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Hutchinson County, SDweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Hutchinson, Turner, Yankton by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-26 22:21:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-26 22:30:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Hutchinson; Turner; Yankton A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1130 PM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN YANKTON...SOUTHERN TURNER AND SOUTHEASTERN HUTCHINSON COUNTIES At 1121 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles north of Mayfield, or 16 miles southwest of Parker, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Viborg. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Hughes County, SDweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Hughes, Hyde, Potter, Sully by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-27 01:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-27 01:30:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Hughes; Hyde; Potter; Sully A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 230 AM CDT FOR EASTERN SULLY...NORTHERN HYDE...SOUTHEASTERN POTTER AND NORTHEASTERN HUGHES COUNTIES At 200 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Cottonwood Lake Near Agar to near Harrold, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Cottonwood Lake Near Agar, Holabird, Stone Lake and Highmore. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Fillmore County, NEweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Fillmore by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-27 18:14:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-27 18:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Fillmore A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 630 PM CDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN FILLMORE COUNTY At 614 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Ohiowa, or 33 miles south of York, moving northeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...Quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. This severe storm will be near Milligan around 630 PM CDT. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH
Marathon County, WIweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Marathon by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-26 22:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-26 23:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Marathon A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of Wood, western Portage and southern Marathon Counties through 1145 PM CDT At 1056 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Shortville, or 7 miles southeast of Neillsville, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and heavy rainfall.. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Pittsville. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Dane, Sauk by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-27 09:27:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-27 10:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Dane; Sauk A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 945 AM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN IOWA...NORTHWESTERN DANE AND SOUTHEASTERN SAUK COUNTIES At 915 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 10 miles west of Prairie Du Sac to 8 miles southwest of Mazomanie, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Prairie Du Sac, Sauk City, Mazomanie, Spring Green, Black Earth, Barneveld, Blue Mounds, Arena, Plain, Bluffview, Ridgeway, Blue Mound St Park and Devils Lake St Park. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Jones County, SDweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Jones, Lyman by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-27 02:27:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-27 02:45:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Jones; Lyman A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of eastern Jones and west central Lyman Counties through 345 AM CDT At 326 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Draper, or 9 miles east of Murdo, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This strong thunderstorm will be near Draper around 335 AM CDT. Vivian around 345 AM CDT. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Sioux by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-27 01:11:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-27 01:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. This cluster of thunderstorms is capable of producing tornadoes and widespread significant wind damage. Do not wait to see or hear the tornado. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Sioux A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 130 AM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN SIOUX COUNTY At 111 AM CDT, a severe squall line capable of producing both tornadoes and extensive straight line wind damage was located near Hull, or near Sioux Center, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. These dangerous storms will be near Boyden around 120 AM CDT. Other locations in the path of this tornadic thunderstorm include Sheldon. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN
Valley County, MTweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Northern Valley by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-27 15:57:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-27 17:15:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Northern Valley A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Valley County through 515 PM MDT At 428 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 14 miles south of Opheim, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Baylor. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Pulaski County, VAweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Pulaski by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-27 13:16:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-27 13:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Pulaski A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of west central Pulaski County through 145 PM EDT At 116 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Gunton Park, or near Pulaski, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Pulaski. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
Republic County, KSweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Republic, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-27 16:58:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-27 17:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Republic; Washington A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 515 PM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN REPUBLIC AND NORTHWESTERN WASHINGTON COUNTIES At 458 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Narka to near Munden, moving northeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Munden, Narka and Mahaska. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Butte County, SDweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Butte by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-27 16:56:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-27 17:45:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Prepare immediately for large hail and deadly cloud to ground lightning. Seek shelter inside a well-built structure. Stay away from windows. Target Area: Butte A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 545 PM MDT FOR NORTHERN BUTTE COUNTY At 455 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 8 miles northeast of Antelope Butte, or 30 miles north of Belle Fourche, moving east at 50 mph. HAZARD...Two inch hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Castle Rock, Hoover, Dears Ears Butte, Antelope Butte, Haystack Buttes and Two Top Butte. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...2.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Lake County, MIweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Lake by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-27 20:16:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-27 20:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Lake A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 830 PM EDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN LAKE COUNTY At 815 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles west of Reed City, or 9 miles east of Baldwin, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Chase HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Mckenzie County, NDweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for McKenzie by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-27 18:47:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-27 19:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: McKenzie A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 715 PM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN MCKENZIE COUNTY At 646 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 10 miles northeast of Watford City, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Keene. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Mckenzie County, NDweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for McKenzie by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-27 18:35:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-27 19:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: McKenzie A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 715 PM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN MCKENZIE COUNTY At 635 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 5 miles north of Watford City, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of northeastern McKenzie County, including the following locations Keene. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.50 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Lake County, MIweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Lake by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-27 20:02:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-27 20:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Lake A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 815 PM EDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN LAKE COUNTY At 802 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Baldwin, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Baldwin... Chase... Idlewild Nirvana HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Lake County, MIweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Lake by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-27 20:03:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-27 20:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Lake A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 830 PM EDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN LAKE COUNTY At 803 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 6 miles southeast of Baldwin, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Chase HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

