Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Edmunds by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-27 01:11:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-27 01:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. This cluster of thunderstorms is capable of producing tornadoes and widespread significant wind damage. Do not wait to see or hear the tornado. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Sioux A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 130 AM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN SIOUX COUNTY At 111 AM CDT, a severe squall line capable of producing both tornadoes and extensive straight line wind damage was located near Hull, or near Sioux Center, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. These dangerous storms will be near Boyden around 120 AM CDT. Other locations in the path of this tornadic thunderstorm include Sheldon. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN