10-day Iowa State Fair attendance down more than 70,000 from 2019
The 2020 Iowa State Fair was canceled due to the pandemic , but the 2021 fair is being held despite COVID-19 concerns surrounding the Delta variant .
Local 5 is tracking daily attendance throughout the fair to see how 2021 compares to the last Iowa State Fair in 2019 , plus 2018.
Attendance counts are from the state fair's website .
Day 10
- 2021 — 117,764
- 2019 — 119,276
- 2018 — 117,062
Day 9
- 2021 — 101,952
- 2019 — 112,891
- 2018 — 102,447
Day 8
- 2021 — 96,064
- 2019 — 104,247
- 2018 — 99,090
Day 7
- 2021 — 91,510
- 2019 — 109,323
- 2018 — 102,843
Day 6
- 2021 — 90,688
- 2019 — 102,953
- 2018 — 92,440
Day 5
- 2021 — 95,621
- 2019 — 97,682
- 2018 — 95,666
Day 4
- 2021 — 107,410
- 2019 — 108,283
- 2018 — 104,270
Day 3
- 2021 — 111,603
- 2019 — 122,111
- 2018 — 116,583
Day 2
- 2021 — 104,177
- 2019 — 103,096
- 2018 — 103,419
Day 1
- 2021 — 77,700
- 2019 — 84,928
- 2018 — 81,948
Totals (Days 1-10)
- 2021 — 994,489
- 2019 — 1,064,790
- 2018 — 1,015,768
