Fake drive-out tags lands two people behind bars, police say

Memphis, Tenn. — Two men are arrested in separate cases after police stopped them in connection to fake drive-out tags on the same day, according to an affidavit.

On Saturday, Memphis Police stopped Martevious Harth, 24, who they said ran a stop sign at Mill Ave. and Third St.

During the traffic stop, Harth gave officers three social security numbers, police said. MPD identified him with the third social security card and found out his license was suspended for failure to file for insurance in January, according to police.

According to an affidavit, officers searched Harth’s car and found eight forged drive-out tags in a bag.

Harth was taken to custody and charged with eight counts of false forgery of auto title plates.

Police also reported stopping Roy Sims, 33, on the same day near Norris Rd. due to his expired drive-out tag. They discovered his license has been revoked for DUI since 2016 and he didn’t show proof of insurance, police said.

MPD searched Sims’ car and found fake drive-out tags in the car. Officers said they noticed that the drive-out tag on Sims car was a laminated piece of paper.

According to an affidavit, police called the dealer to confirm the tag. However the dealership said they didn’t issue the tag to that car. Police said the drive-out tag in his car was a copy and the barcode could not be scanned.

Sims told police that he bought the tags from a dealer license on Dunn Ave. He also said a mechanic left the tags in the backseat of his car, trying to help him out, according to police.

Sims was arrested and charged with altering, falsifying, or forging auto titles, driving while license is revoked, and financial responsibility.

