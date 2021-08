BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Due to the inclement weather, schools are closing in the area. Here is a list of schools that have announced closures:. Due to the projected impact of Hurricane Ida, the Pointe Coupee Parish School System will be closed Monday, August 30, 2021. They will continue to evaluate the potential impact of the storm and update the community as needed. So that students do not fall behind, Monday will be a virtual learning day. If possible, students should complete the brief assignments that will be sent home.