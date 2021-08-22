Cancel
Keep hope in times of crisis and change | Clergy Corner

By Woodland Daily Democrat
Daily Democrat
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMany people are feeling anxiety, frustration, and grief as the number of cases of COVID soar, fires blaze all around, and the world feels more divided and uncertain than ever. Sometimes it is helpful to simply take a break from the news. Yet news comes to us in many forms. A phone call or news about friends, loved ones, and colleagues displaced by the fire and fearing for their homes. Sometimes news comes on the wind. This week the acrid smell of smoke blew in along with skies cloaked in the heavy grey of mourning.

