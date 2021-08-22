SUNDAY UPDATES: Missouri Covid-19 cases start to trend downward

The state now has a seven day positivity rate of 13.7% on Sunday. The change in positivity comes along with 1,453 additional confirmed cases bringing the total to 614,939 since the start of pandemic.

Health officials also recorded 380 new probable cases with a total number of 123,086 antigen test results being positive.

Seventeen new deaths were recorded Saturday. DHSS has recorded a total of 10,202 deaths in the state since the start of the virus.

The state dashboard says new cases are down by 15.5% over the past seven days. The positivity rate dropped by 0.5% in that same time, while tests are down 8.4%.

In the state's healthcare system, 2,392 people are dealing with COVID-19 infections. Of those, 677 are in the ICU and 378 are on ventilators.

Sunday numbers show that 50.9% of Missouri residents have gotten at least one dose of coronavirus vaccine . For Missourians 18 and older that number is at 61.9% and 37.2% for those ages 12 to 17.

In total, 5,634,149 of the vaccine have been put into the arms of residents in the Show-Me State. In the past 7 days, the average daily doses given was 13,579.

