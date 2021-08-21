Shaquille O’Neal Announces ‘The Event’, Evening with Major Star Power

By Toni Gonzales

Justin Bieber, Kelly Clarkson, Snoop Dogg, and Imagine Dragons. No, this isn’t the lineup of appearance for the next glitzy awards show. It’s the list of celebrities that are a part of Shaquille O’Neal’s first ever fundraiser gala for his The Shaquille O’Neal Foundation . The gala is simply called, The Event.

Founded in 2019, the foundation was started to help kids by giving them resources, opportunity and hope. Under the foundation there are a few programs available for kids. Among them are the Shaq-to-school and the Shaq-a-Claus. It also partners up with Community in Schools and the Boys and Girls Club.

The MGM Grand Garden Arena is the place that will hold all that star power on the big night. Music and comedy are promised at The Event. The funds that are raised that night will be helping underserved children in Las Vegas, Atlanta, and beyond.

This is the latest endeavor in Las Vegas for Shaq. In addition to a restaurant (Big Chicken) in Vegas, the former NBA superstar has a successful DJing residency at the Wynn. There he is known as DJ Diesel. He spins at both the XS Nightclub and Encore Beach Club. Serious Shaq fans have seen his Wynn pool party days on TNT’s Shaq Life .

Most recently Shaq has solidified his love of Wynn by signing on to be the newest brand ambassador for WynnBET. The sports betting app will use the current NBA Analyst as a strategic consultant. “I love working with my friends at Wynn Resorts and I am so excited to take WynnBET to new heights,” said O’Neal . “Mobile sports betting is having a major moment, and I believe that WynnBET will be a powerful force in the industry.”

As for the gala you have a chance to get in on the evening of entertainment.

Tickets for The Event are on sale right now at AXS.com and start at $125 dollars.

