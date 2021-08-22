CMS and other school districts in Carolinas return to the classroom this week

The week ahead is huge for thousands of students as they head back to the classroom for the new school year, despite rising COVID-19 numbers.

Charlotte Mecklenburg Schools start on Wednesday, Aug. 25. Union County, Cabarrus County, and Gaston County schools are all opening their doors for in-person learning, Monday, Aug. 23.

Cabarrus and Gaston County Schools recently voted to require masks for the school year. Meanwhile, Union County recently voted to keep masks option for students.

Safety measures are in place, but parents are feeling nervous for the year ahead.

"I'm excited because my daughter's excited, she's ready to get in and see her friends but I am still conflicted about COVID," CMS parent Harilyn Belvin

Belvin wants what's best for her daughter, Parker, a rising CMS fifth-grader but she does have hesitations on Parker returning to the classroom again, especially after last year.

"The week that she went back she got COVID from school," Belvin said. "They ended up taking her entire grade back to virtual for a period of time."

"We understand and we know the impact that the pandemic has had on our all of our students, whether it be academically or social emotionally," Superintendent for Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools Earnest Winston said.

From day one, masks will be required for CMS. Belvin wishes her daughter was eligible for another layer of protection.

"She's not old enough to have the vaccine, most of the kids, probably all the kids in her school are on the same boat," Belvin said.

Meanwhile, in Union County come Monday, masks are optional.

According to state guidelines, in schools where masks are mandated kids don't have to quarantine if exposed to the virus and don't show symptoms, but if everyone in the class is not masked, everyone's getting sent home.

"I really don't understand parents who are so excited about this school year and I can't wait to have a great year without masks, you're not gonna have any year. Your kids are gonna be home very soon," Union County parent, Jessica Sexton said.

