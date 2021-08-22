Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

HENRI: Henri impacting New England with heavy rain and gusty winds

Posted by 
First Coast News
First Coast News
 5 days ago

WHAT: A Tropical Storm

WHERE: Herni is impacting the New England area

WHEN: Landfall occurred on Sunday afternoon on the Rhode Island Coast

IMPACTS : The First Coast will no longer be impacted by this system

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VO8Df_0bZgpy5k00

SEASONAL OUTLOOK: NOAA's outlook calls for 15-21 named storms, 7-10 hurricanes, and 3-5 major hurricanes in total.

“After a record-setting start, the 2021 Atlantic hurricane season does not show any signs of relenting as it enters the peak months ahead,” said Rick Spinrad, Ph.D., NOAA administrator. “NOAA will continue to provide the science and services that are foundational to keeping communities prepared for any threatening storm.”

Looking deeper into the season, the Climate Prediction Center has issued a La Niña Watch with La Niña potentially emerging from September through November. La Niña can help make atmospheric conditions more conducive for tropical cyclones to form the Atlantic, and less conducive in the Eastern Pacific. If 2021 is any indicator so far of what lies ahead this season, it could continue to be an active year. As of the beginning of July, there have been five named storms breaking the previous record set just last year. In August, the Climate Prediction Center will issue an updated hurricane outlook.

Hurricane season is here and it's time to be prepared if you aren't already. Make sure you have had conversations with your loved ones about what you would do if a storm were to threaten. This year, NOAA released the new seasonal averages for the Atlantic basin. According to the 30-year data from 1991 to 2020, the new averages include 14 named storms, 7 hurricanes, and 3 major hurricanes. The previous Atlantic storm averages, based on the period from 1981 to 2010, were 12 named storms, 6 hurricanes, and 3 major hurricanes. The averages from 1951-1980 , were 11 named storms, 5 hurricanes, and 1 major.

Hurricane safety and preparedness are critically important even before the season begins on June 1. NOAA’s National Weather Service provides resources to prepare for hurricane hazards and real-time updates about active weather systems from the National Hurricane Center at www.hurricanes.gov .

The Atlantic hurricane season officially runs from June 1 to November 30.

Download the First Coast News app and sign up for severe weather alerts

iPhone - Click here

Android - Click here

Comments / 0

First Coast News

First Coast News

Jacksonville, FL
13K+
Followers
7K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Jacksonville local news

 https://www.firstcoastnews.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Rhode Island State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heavy Rain#Hurricane Preparedness#Atlantic Hurricane#Extreme Weather#The First Coast#Noaa#La Ni A#National Weather Service#Iphone Click
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Related
Houston, TXcw39.com

Tropical Storm Ida is expected to strike the U.S. as a major hurricane

HOUSTON (CW39) We have new information early Friday morning from the National Hurricane Center. The forecast cone for Tropical Storm Ida has tightened a bit, focused on Louisiana and Mississippi where a hurricane watch is in effect. A storm surge watch is in effect for for Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama. The peak storm surge could be as high as 7-11 feet.
Wisconsin StateLa Crosse Tribune

High winds, large hail, brief tornado, flooding rain possible Friday as stormy weather continues for Wisconsin

High winds, large hail, a brief tornado and heavy rain are possible Friday as stormy weather continues for Wisconsin, according to forecasters. Multiple rounds of storms are expected through the weekend, especially Saturday night through Sunday evening as a cold front drops southeast across central and southern Wisconsin, increasing chances for flooding, with heat index values soaring into the lower 100s Saturday, and a heat advisory likely needed, National Weather Service meteorologist Chris Stumpf said.
Lancaster, PAWGAL

Flash flood watch issued for parts of central Pennsylvania

The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood watch for some central Pennsylvania counties. The flash flood watch will be in effect until 1 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 28, for the following Susquehanna Valley counties:. Dauphin. Lancaster. Lebanon. York. Heavy rain can result in flooding very quickly. Be alert for...
Sussex, NJNew Jersey Herald

Flash flood watches, warnings in effect across NJ as heat advisory remains, too

Our period of clear skies and humid conditions continue today, but only for a few more hours, as a cold front approaches that will likely bring rounds of slow-moving storms Friday and Saturday — resulting in another threat for heavy rain and potentially flash flooding as the state continues to recover from Tropical Storm Henri, according to the National Weather Service.
Arkansas StateArkansas Online

Hurricane Ida to bring chance for heavy rain, strong winds to Arkansas

The landfall of Hurricane Ida is expected to bring heavy rainfall, localized flash flooding and a chance for strong winds to southeastern and eastern Arkansas starting Sunday, forecasters said. Forecasters predict the greatest rain accumulations will be seen in the southeast half of the state, with up to 4 inches...
Environmentburlingtoncountytimes.com

Flash flood watches, warnings in effect across NJ as heat advisory remains, too

Our period of clear skies and humid conditions continue today, but only for a few more hours, as a cold front approaches that will likely bring rounds of slow-moving storms Friday and Saturday — resulting in another threat for heavy rain and potentially flash flooding as the state continues to recover from Tropical Storm Henri, according to the National Weather Service.
Posted by
Asbury Park Press

Flash flood watches, warnings in effect across NJ as heat advisory remains, too

Our period of clear skies and humid conditions continue today, but only for a few more hours, as a cold front approaches that will likely bring rounds of slow-moving storms Friday and Saturday — resulting in another threat for heavy rain and potentially flash flooding as the state continues to recover from Tropical Storm Henri, according to the National Weather Service.
EnvironmentDaily Journal

Flash flood watches, warnings in effect across NJ as heat advisory remains, too

Our period of clear skies and humid conditions continue today, but only for a few more hours, as a cold front approaches that will likely bring rounds of slow-moving storms Friday and Saturday — resulting in another threat for heavy rain and potentially flash flooding as the state continues to recover from Tropical Storm Henri, according to the National Weather Service.
Nottingham MD

Flash Flood Watch issued for Baltimore area on Friday

NOTTINGHAM, MD—The National Weather Service has issued a Flash Flood Watch for the Baltimore metro area. The watch will be in effect from 1 p.m. on Friday through the evening hours. Numerous showers and thunderstorms are expected on Friday afternoon and into Friday night. Average rainfall amounts are expected to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy