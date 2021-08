The ‘Spider-Man’ trailer was good. Like I said yesterday, I’d intentionally waited to consume it, and also had intentionally avoided learning much about the expected plot for the flick until the trailer. I didn’t know it was going to be so Dr. Strange-heavy, though I suspect that his presence will be pretty similar to Iron Man in the first ‘Spider-Man’ – more of a framing device from afar than a character that is constantly on screen. In any case, though, it makes me excited for how all these pieces are going to fit together from the other MCU shows and movies. The way things built together in the Infinity Saga was so damn good that I want more of that.