Optimists Offer Fall Displays

Warsaw Breakfast Optimist Club is again offering fall displays to families and businesses in the Warsaw and Winona Lake area. The picture above illustrates the corn stalks, pumpkins, gourds and bales of straw a family or business can have delivered to their front door if ordered by Sept. 12. The pricing this year is $85 for the fall display set up (set-up will be prior to the end of September). There is an additional $25 charge if the Club removes the display just before Thanksgiving. Order the fall display at https://warsawoptimist.org/shop/. Monies earned from this fundraiser will be used to support various youth projects in Kosciusko County. Optimists are "Friends of Youth.” Warsaw Breakfast Optimist donates thousands of dollars each year to support programs that support the youth of Kosciusko County.