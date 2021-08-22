Cancel
A closer look at Sooners 5-star history

By Erin Fox
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOklahoma’s wide receiver recruiting has long been more about good evaluations and quality development than landing the nation’s most highly-ranked receivers. However, since 2019 Oklahoma has signed four five-star receivers and on Sunday landed another in the nation’s No. 4 overall player, Brandon Inniss. We’re taking a quick look at comparing the four recent signees, Inniss, as well as Oklahoma’s lone five-star signee prior to 2019, Trey Metoyer.

