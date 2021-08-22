Cancel
Pets

Meet the pets of Washburn

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI am a Mass Media major with focus on film and video. I am a full-time professional photographer with my main line of work being weddings and portraits. I love photography and it is all I think about. I am always working on improving my skills so I can someday teach what I know. I have been a photographer for student media for three semesters now and have been working with video by covering video interviews for student media. I have been married to my wonderful wife Shae for seven years now and I have a seventeen-year-old son named Noah. My dream is to have my own portrait studio and be able to travel and photograph exotic places. I also have a very spoiled Maine Coon cat named Callie.

