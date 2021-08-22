Cancel
Foster County, ND

Severe Weather Statement issued for Foster by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-22 16:46:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-22 17:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Foster A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 515 PM CDT FOR WELLS AND FOSTER COUNTIES At 446 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 10 miles south of Leeds to near Fessenden, moving northeast at 50 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Carrington, Fessenden, Glenfield, Bordulac, Grace City, Mchenry, Cathay, Bowdon, Sykeston, Heimdal, Bremen, Manfred, Melville, Hamberg, Juanita, Barlow, Emrick and Heaton. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

