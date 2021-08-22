Tornado Warning issued for Wayne by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-22 17:46:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-22 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Wayne The National Weather Service in Binghamton has issued a * Tornado Warning for Northwestern Wayne County in northeastern Pennsylvania * Until 600 PM EDT. * At 545 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Shehawken, or 16 miles south of Deposit, moving south at 25 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This dangerous storm will be near Pleasant Mount around 600 PM EDT. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN