Isle Of Wight County, VA

Special Weather Statement issued for Isle of Wight, Southampton by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-22 16:39:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-22 18:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Strong wind gusts are possible with these storms. These wind gusts are capable of knocking down tree limbs, small or weakened trees, and blowing around trash cans, potted plants, lawn furniture, and other light outdoor objects. Target Area: Isle of Wight; Southampton A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern Isle of Wight and northeastern Southampton Counties through 615 PM EDT At 546 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Ivor, or near Wakefield, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down small trees and blow around unsecured objects. Wind impacting handling of high profile vehicles. Locations impacted include Windsor, Isle Of Wight, Ivor, Sedley, Zuni, Berlin, Bethel Church, Central Hill, Whitley, Collosse, Walters, Boaz, Burdette and Raynor. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH

