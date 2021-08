As the first week of school wraps up and the Weeks of Welcome continue, a crowd of students showed up excited for Washburn University’s first foam party. Last night from 7-9 p.m., students were on the East Union Lawn, enjoying the sunset and the end of the first week of school. The foam party is exactly what you would picture, a DJ with a bunch of foam bubbles getting sprayed into the air and piling at students’ feet.