NYPD: Staten Island woman found dead inside Queens home
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- A 28-year-old Staten Island woman was found dead inside a Queens home on Saturday, police said. Sindy Maharaj, a resident of Florence Place in Prince’s Bay, was found inside of 1722 Palmetto Street in Ridgewood, Queens, at around 1:30 p.m. yesterday after police responded to a 911 call for the location, according to a written statement from the NYPD’s Deputy Commissioner of Public Information.www.silive.com
