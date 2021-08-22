Cancel
Staten Island, NY

NYPD: Staten Island woman found dead inside Queens home

By Joseph Ostapiuk
The Staten Island Advance
The Staten Island Advance
 5 days ago
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- A 28-year-old Staten Island woman was found dead inside a Queens home on Saturday, police said. Sindy Maharaj, a resident of Florence Place in Prince’s Bay, was found inside of 1722 Palmetto Street in Ridgewood, Queens, at around 1:30 p.m. yesterday after police responded to a 911 call for the location, according to a written statement from the NYPD’s Deputy Commissioner of Public Information.

The Staten Island Advance

The Staten Island Advance

Staten Island, NY
