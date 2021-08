CHERRY VALLEY, Ill (WTVO) — Cherry Valley Elementary held a block party to celebrate the first day of school on Tuesday. “Last year, our students were all in-person or all-remote. At the elementary level here at Cherry Valley, we had two thirds of our students in-person. And so, for the parents that were remote and that we met out today, they said they were very excited and couldn’t wait to get their child back in school,” said Principal Carolyn Timm.