World lost a hugely influential musician. RIP Don Everly.

By Ronald Mexico Joined:
sportswar.com
 5 days ago

World lost a hugely influential musician. RIP Don Everly. -- Ronald Mexico 08/22/2021 5:43PM. My childhood best friend was something like 3rd cousins with the Everly -- 105A 08/22/2021 9:54PM. Everly brothers have been and are still being covered in Bluegrass music. ** -- Ronald Mexico 08/22/2021 6:31PM.

virginia.sportswar.com

Celebritiesenstarz.com

Don Everly Cause of Death: Did He Die Same Way as Phil Everly?

Don Everly, the one half of the duo Everly Brothers, died at the age of 84, his family confirmed. Everly's family confirmed this week that the last surviving member of the duo Everly Brothers, Don, has died at his home in Nashville. A spokesperson for the family also revealed the news to Los Angeles Times, but did not disclose further details about his death.
Musicnickiswift.com

The Tragic Death Of Everly Brothers' Don Everly

Don Everly, the oldest of the two Everly Brothers, has died. The New York Times reported that the 84-year-old singer died at his home in Nashville on August 21. Don's younger brother Phil Everly died in 2014. The Everly Brothers were one of the most successful rock 'n' roll acts from the 1950s, and the duo influenced popular music for decades. The New York Times reported the brother duo "rivaled Elvis Presley" for airplay during that time. According to the outlet, the Everly Brothers averaged "one single in the pop Top 10 every four months from 1957 to 1961."
Musiccelebrityaccess.com

Don Everly

They were the heroes of our heroes. The first Everly Brothers song I remember hearing was “All I Have to Do Is Dream” from Jan & Dean’s 1965 live album “Command Performance.”. For a while there, the SoCal sound, of surfing, beaches and cars, coexisted with the British Invasion. Unlike...
CelebritiesSpin

Don Everly, The Everly Brothers Singer, Dies at 84

Don Everly, one-half of the Everly Brothers duo who were highly influential in the early rock n roll era, has died at the age of 84 at his home in Nashville. A family spokesperson confirmed the news of Everly’s death to the Los Angeles Times and a cause of death was not revealed.
MusicBillboard

Don Everly, Half of Country Rock Duo the Everly Brothers, Dies at 84

“Don lived by what he felt in his heart,” read a statement given to the outlet. “Don expressed his appreciation for the ability to live his dreams … with his soulmate and wife, Adela, and sharing the music that made him an Everly Brother.”. Everly was born in 1937 in...
MusicGuitar Player

Rock 'N' Roll Innovator Don Everly Dies at 84

Don Everly – one half of trailblazing rock 'n' roll duo The Everly Brothers – has died at the age of 84. No cause of death has been revealed yet, but his family have led a wave of tributes. “Don lived by what he felt in his heart,” their statement reads.
Musicdistrictchronicles.com

Musicvegas24seven.com

Fellow Performers & Friends Remember Don Everly

Everly and his brother Phil, The Everly Brothers, were inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame in 2001. Don Everly, half of The Everly Brothers duo with his brother Phil, died Saturday in Nashville at age 84. The Everly Brothers are Country Music Hall of Fame members, inducted in 2001, and were instrumental in shaping rock and roll with such global classics as “Bye Bye Love,” “Wake Up, Little Susie,” and “All I Have To Do Is Dream.” The Everly Brothers were also members of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and the Grand Ole Opry.

