Rimac Isn't Afraid Of Putting Everything On The Line
Mate Rimac was just 21 years old when he founded the company that bears his name. He's only 33 today. Not only did his latest creation, the all-electric $2.4 million Rimac Nevera hypercar, recently smash Tesla's quarter-mile record, but he also struck a major deal with the Volkswagen Group to create Bugatti-Rimac. Rimac has a 55 percent stake and VW's Porsche owns 45 percent. Porsche recently increased its stake in Rimac itself to 24 percent earlier this year.carbuzz.com
