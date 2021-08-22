Cancel
Flash flooding and power outage warnings from MEMA, despite Henri’s downgrade

By Mia McCarthy
Boston
Boston
 5 days ago

"We're still expecting impacts today and tomorrow."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Zz6T9_0bZgmQAX00
Tropical Storm Henri could still create flash flooding and power outages for many western and central regions of Massachusetts. Flooding started on this Springfield Street on Sunday. Lane Turner/Globe Staff

The Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency (MEMA) is warning people about flash flooding and power outages, despite tropical storm Henri’s downgrade from hurricane status.

MEMA Public Information Officer Chris Besse said that while damage has been minimal so far, people should still be cautious and prepared through tomorrow.

“We’re still expecting impacts today and tomorrow,” Besse said. “So we don’t want people to start to let up their guard if they’re in one of those areas that it’s still getting the storm impacts, particularly Western Mass.”

Henri was downgraded from a hurricane to a tropical storm early this morning. Besse said hurricane categorization is based on winds – not rainfall – so the state should still expect the same amount of rain and potential flooding.

“Flash flooding can be dangerous, particularly if people are walking or driving into flooded roads,” Besse said. “We’re reminding people not to try to drive through flooded roadways and to go a different route. We sometimes see people get stuck in their cars, need to get rescued, cars floating away. We certainly want to avoid that.”

Besse added that flooding will more likely be seen inland across Massachusetts, specifically the central and western regions of the state. Luckily, Besse said the storm passed the coastal areas during low tide, which prevented storm surge flooding.

Besse confirmed the winds have diminished as expected. However, he said power outages are still possible and estimated there have been about 9,000 statewide power outages as of Sunday afternoon.

“For those people that are without power or who may lose power, we certainly want them to be safe so things like staying away from downed power lines,” Besse said. “If people are using emergency generators because their power’s out, make sure that they’re using those outside doors and windows to prevent any kind of carbon monoxide poisoning from the power out inside.”

Besse also encouraged people without power to check in on their neighbors, friends, and family — especially the elderly or those who live alone.

MEMA is continuing to monitor the storm and they have activated their state emergency operation center, which is prepared to help any communities that may experience issues from the storm.

“Thankfully we don’t have any significant reports of flooding or damage from flooding or anything like that but you know that can change in a matter of hours depending on how much rain comes down, and how short of a period,” Besse said.

Besse said for more non-emergency information, people can call MEMA at 211 instead of 911.

