Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

After AJ McCarron suffers torn ACL, Falcons in the market for QB

By Erin Walsh
Posted by 
Yardbarker
Yardbarker
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SZhcw_0bZgmOeJ00
With AJ McCarron on the shelf, the Falcons could use some QB depth. Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Atlanta Falcons quarterback AJ McCarron suffered a torn ACL in Saturday's 37-17 preseason loss to the Miami Dolphins, an MRI revealed, according to D. Orlando Ledbetter of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

McCarron suffered the injury in the first quarter, and undrafted rookie Feleipe Franks replaced him, completing four of nine passes for 46 yards and an interception. He was also sacked four times, including one for a safety, and had a passer rating of 20.8.

In addition to starting signal-caller Matt Ryan, Franks is now the only other quarterback on Atlanta's roster who is healthy, Despite having little experience in the NFL, Franks believes he can be Ryan's backup this season.

"I have full confidence in myself," Franks said, via the Falcons' website. "I feel like I'm starting to gain confidence in the group around me. I'm just going to put my head down and go to work. That's all it's about, learning from your mistakes. That's mindset with just about anything. I do feel like I have the capability to do that job."

While Franks is confident, the Falcons don't appear to be. Ledbetter adds that Atlanta is now in the market for a quarterback.

The top free-agent quarterbacks on the market include Blake Bortles, Josh McCown, Josh Rosen and Ryan Finley. However, more QBs could become available in the coming weeks as teams begin to trim down their rosters ahead of Week 1.

The Falcons open the regular season Sept. 12 against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Read this on the web

Comments / 0

Yardbarker

Yardbarker

19K+
Followers
27K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Sports news and rumors.

 https://www.yardbarker.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matt Ryan
Person
Feleipe Franks
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Falcons#Dolphins#American Football#Acl#Mri#The Philadelphia Eagles
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Philadelphia Eagles
NFL Teams
Miami Dolphins
NFL Teams
Atlanta Falcons
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLYardbarker

Will Browns QB Baker Mayfield Play vs. Falcons?

The Cleveland Browns conclude the preseason Sunday against the Atlanta Falcons at 8 p.m. at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Will we see a QB show?. Teams, including the Falcons, have been very cautious with their starters in the first two weeks of the season, but Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield is expected to see action Sunday.
NFLYardbarker

Kevin Stefanski Announces Mayfield Will Play In Final Preseason Game

Earlier this month I wrote about whether Baker should appear in the preseason or not. There were arguments to be made on either side of that coin. Stefanski clearly feels that Mayfield will benefit from a little bit of live-action before the regular season gets underway. As we know, Cleveland...
NFLYardbarker

Falcons position battles to watch for in preseason finale against Cleveland Browns

Arthur Smith has confirmed the Falcons starters will see action in Sunday’s preseason finale against the Cleveland Browns. Whether that is one series or three, there will be intrigue into a number of position groups up and down the roster. I would say somewhere between 43 and 45 of the players are locks to make the final 53-man roster, which would leave somewhere between eight and ten roster spots available to grab with plenty of position battles up and down the roster.
Posted by
AL.com

Raiders drop former Alabama back in early cuts

NFL teams waived five players from Alabama high schools and colleges on Monday with a roster deadline ahead at 3 p.m. CDT Tuesday. · Los Angeles Rams kicker Austin MacGinnis (Prattville), who spent last season on the team’s practice squad. In Los Angeles’ 13-6 preseason loss to the Los Angeles Chargers on Saturday, MacGinnis hit the left upright on a 40-yard field-goal attempt, his only kick of the game. Before joining the Rams, MacGinnis kicked for the Memphis Express of the Alliance for American Football in 2019 and the Dallas Renegades of the XFL in 2020.
NFLYardbarker

Former Falcons QB Available After Being Cut by Vikings

The Minnesota Vikings have waived former Atlanta Falcons backup quarterback Danny Etling, according to multiple reports. The Falcons have unexpectedly found themselves in the market for a quarterback after A.J. McCarron suffered a season ending knee injury in the first quarter against the Dolphins on Saturday night. Etling became available...
NFLchatsports.com

Atlanta Falcons sign former Georgia Bulldog

The Atlanta Falcons have once again signed former Georgia Bulldogs punter Cameron Nizialek. Nizialek signed a deal to join the Atlanta Falcons practice squad last September, but only spent three weeks with their practice squad. The 26-year-old punter has also spent time in the NFL with the Baltimore Ravens but...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Falcons Reportedly Worked Out Another Notable Quarterback

It appears Josh Rosen isn’t the only former first-round pick on the Atlanta Falcons’ radar this week. According to ESPN insider Field Yates, the Falcons worked out Blake Bortles. He was released by the Green Bay Packers in late July. Bortles, 29, spent the 2020 season with the Denver Broncos...
NFLsportstalkatl.com

If he is released, the Falcons need to seriously consider bringing Kurt Benkert back

Old friend of the Falcons (and the old SportsTalkATL podcast) Kurt Benkert is having a nice preseason up in Green Bay after he was released by Atlanta earlier this offseason:. As @FalcoholicMatt pointed out, Benkert looks pretty comfortable in Matt LaFleur’s scheme, which has similarities to Arthur Smith’s with both guys coming from Tennessee. Fans were impressed with Benkert in the 2019 preseason for his scrambling ability and zip he put on the ball. He wasn’t some perfect finished product, but I thought he could become a viable backup when Matt Schaub retired. The Falcons didn’t feel the same way.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Falcons Owner Has Brutally Honest Admission On Julio Jones

The Atlanta Falcons will begin training camp this weekend, but will be without one of their staples of the last decade: wide receiver Julio Jones. The organization decided to trade the seven-time Pro Bowler to the Tennessee Titans this offseason to cut salary and will now be without their most consistent pass-catcher of the past few years.
NFLBleacher Report

Todd Gurley II and Other NFL Players Who Need to Be Signed Immediately

While NFL teams prepare for the first full week of preseason games, front offices will keep tabs on the free-agent pool. As always, clubs will weigh injuries, training camp performances and the overall talent at a position before signing a free agent. The top veterans can provide significant help without going through a full offseason program.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Cardinals add former Falcons running back to their 2021 roster

The Arizona Cardinals have decided to sign running back Ito Smith, who spent the 2020 season as a member of the Atlanta Falcons. Things appear to be set at the top of the running back depth chart for the Arizona Cardinals heading into the 2021 season. Chase Edmonds is expected...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Josh Rosen Has Officially Signed With Another NFL Team

After being released by the San Francisco 49ers last week, former first-round pick Josh Rosen is getting another NFL opportunity. The Atlanta Falcons officially signed Rosen on Tuesday, adding him to the quarterback depth chart behind Matt Ryan. Undrafted rookie Feleipe Franks had been the only backup on the roster after A.J. McCarron suffered a season-ending knee injury last weekend.
NFLYardbarker

Arthur Smith Reveals Plan for QB Josh Rosen

The Atlanta Falcons signed quarterback Josh Rosen on Tuesday morning. They unexpectedly found themselves in need of another quarterback after backup A.J. McCarron tore the ACL in his knee on Saturday night against the Dolphins. Rosen, a former No. 10 overall pick of the Arizona Cardinals in 2018, will only...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Atlanta Falcons should replace McCarron with Colin Kaepernick

The Atlanta Falcons are in need of a backup quarterback after losing A.J. McCarron to a season ending injury. Their best move is also the least likely, signing free agent Colin Kaepernick. The Atlanta Falcons making a splashy move like signing Kaepernick seems unlikely, however, it is the best move...
NFLPosted by
Pro Football Rumors

Falcons to sign QB Josh Rosen

Shortly after the Falcons lost A.J. McCarron to a season-ending ACL tear, they have agreed to terms with Josh Rosen. The recently cut 49ers quarterback will head to Atlanta, per ESPN.com’s Jordan Schultz (on Twitter). This will mark Rosen’s fifth team since 2018. The former Cardinals top-10 pick was in...

Comments / 0

Community Policy