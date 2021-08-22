After AJ McCarron suffers torn ACL, Falcons in the market for QB

With AJ McCarron on the shelf, the Falcons could use some QB depth. Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Atlanta Falcons quarterback AJ McCarron suffered a torn ACL in Saturday's 37-17 preseason loss to the Miami Dolphins, an MRI revealed, according to D. Orlando Ledbetter of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

McCarron suffered the injury in the first quarter, and undrafted rookie Feleipe Franks replaced him, completing four of nine passes for 46 yards and an interception. He was also sacked four times, including one for a safety, and had a passer rating of 20.8.

In addition to starting signal-caller Matt Ryan, Franks is now the only other quarterback on Atlanta's roster who is healthy, Despite having little experience in the NFL, Franks believes he can be Ryan's backup this season.

"I have full confidence in myself," Franks said, via the Falcons' website. "I feel like I'm starting to gain confidence in the group around me. I'm just going to put my head down and go to work. That's all it's about, learning from your mistakes. That's mindset with just about anything. I do feel like I have the capability to do that job."

While Franks is confident, the Falcons don't appear to be. Ledbetter adds that Atlanta is now in the market for a quarterback.

The top free-agent quarterbacks on the market include Blake Bortles, Josh McCown, Josh Rosen and Ryan Finley. However, more QBs could become available in the coming weeks as teams begin to trim down their rosters ahead of Week 1.

The Falcons open the regular season Sept. 12 against the Philadelphia Eagles.