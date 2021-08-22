Cubs' Willson Contreras: Working back to 100 percent
Contreras was spotted Sunday testing his sprained right knee by running the bases, Brian Sandalow of the Chicago Sun-Times reports. According to manager David Ross, Contreras has been able to do some catching in addition to running, but his knee hasn't healed enough for the backstop to take part in blocking drills behind the plate. Sandalow speculates that if Contreras is activated from the 10-day injured list ahead of next weekend's road series versus the White Sox, he could be deployed as a designated hitter before catching in games.www.cbssports.com
