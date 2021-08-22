Cubs' Willson Contreras: Working back to 100 percent

There was a point, amidst the disappointingly-insouciant doldrums the 2021 Braves endured in May and June, that William Contreras was a positive glimmer adrift in a lagoon of blah. Thrust into the starting catcher role despite not making the Opening Day roster due to a bunch of backstop injuries, Contreras hit the ground running. He reached base twice in both of his first two starts of the year, and then went 2-for-4 with a homer in his third game. He had a 153 wRC+ through his first 10 games of the season, and it was still above-average at 117 after 20 contests. This performance wasn’t a tricky small-sample mirage, either, as he was actually underperforming his xwOBA through those stretches. All the way through June 9, Contreras had a 122 wRC+ and a matching set of wOBA/xwOBA at .360. His defense was rough, but a 122 wRC+ catcher with Contreras’ issues behind the plate is still someone above the 2 fWAR per 600 PAs threshold, and that production was a pretty big boon for a scuffling Braves team.