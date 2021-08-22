Braves' Touki Toussaint: Picks up third win

Toussaint (3-2) allowed a run on five hits and three walks while striking out five in 5.1 innings to earn the win over the Orioles on Sunday. Although Toussaint gave up seven runs in his final start in July, he's been much more effective across four outings in August. He's lasted at least five innings in each of his last four starts and has picked up back-to-back wins. Since the start of August, the 25-year-old has recorded a 2.86 ERA and 1.23 WHIP in 22 innings. Since Ian Anderson (shoulder) will likely return next weekend, it's not yet clear whether Toussaint will remain in the rotation.