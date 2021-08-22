Myles Garrett wants to see if Nick Chubb could top Derrick Henry with same amount of carries

Having two top-tier running backs like Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt is a luxury that not many teams, if any at all, can boast. The Browns are extremely lucky to have both of them in the backfield, each with certain skill sets that can optimize the team's offensive attack in any given situation. The one drawback? You can't quite see what Chubb would do — or Hunt, for that matter — in a backfield where he was the lone star.