Spider-Man: No Way Home is the latest entry in Marvel’s Spider-Man series, but this time around it seems to be about way more than our friendly neighborhood webslinger. Marvel released the first trailer for the new movie at the end of August, giving fans a preview of the movie’s multiverse full of villains. But even after the trailer we still have plenty of questions about Marvel’s last movie of 2021. So to help you keep track of No Way Home’s massive cast, and end-of-the-year release date, here are the answers to a few of Spider-Man: No Way Home’s answerable questions: