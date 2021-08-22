Cancel
Team USA announces nine automatic qualifiers for 2021 Solheim Cup at Inverness

By Beth Ann Nichols
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0V0Ft9_0bZgl7h000

After a drama-filled week at Carnoustie, nothing changed when it came to Team USA’s list of automatic qualifiers for the 2021 Solheim Cup.

Megan Khang held onto the seventh and final spot off the U.S. Solheim Cup points list. And Lizette Salas, who finished in a share of second at the AIG Women’s British Open, maintained her position to qualify off the Rolex Rankings at No. 14 along with rookie Jennifer Kupcho (No. 28).

Brittany Altomare finished tied for eighth on the points list with Salas, 33.5 points behind Khang. Mina Harigae finished 34 points behind Khang.

Yealimi Noh just missed out qualifying off the rankings list, dropping to No. 31 in the world.

Captain Pat Hurst’s three captain’s picks will be announced at 10 a.m. ET Monday.

“The last two years have been so long and I’m so happy to finally know who be on Team USA in Toledo,” said Hurst. “This is an incredibly talented group of players, with so much crucial experience to lean on as we work to win back the Cup. I’m excited for the opportunity to lead this team and can’t wait to finally get to Inverness.”

Team Europe: Six automatic qualifiers for 2021 Solheim Cup at Inverness

Here’s a closer look at the first nine qualifiers for Team USA.

Nelly Korda

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BvWwr_0bZgl7h000
Nelly Korda won the gold medal at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Summer Games at Kasumigaseki Country Club. Photo by Michael Madrid-USA TODAY Sports

Age: 23

Hometown: Bradenton, Florida

How she qualified: Solheim points list

Solheim Cup appearances: 2019

Solheim Cup career record: 3-0-1

Danielle Kang

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26OyAI_0bZgl7h000
USA captain Juli Inkster laughs with Danielle Kang at Des Moines Golf and Country Club. Photo by Brian Spurlock-USA TODAY Sports

Age: 28

Hometown: Las Vegas

How she qualified: Solheim points list

Solheim Cup appearances: 2017, 2019

Solheim Cup career record: 4-4-0

Ally Ewing

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FWw9X_0bZgl7h000
Ally Ewing walks to the 18th green during the 2021 ANA Inspiration at Mission Hills Country Club in Rancho Mirage, California. Photo by Desert Sun

Age: 28

Hometown: Fulton, Mississippi

How she qualified: Solheim points list

Solheim Cup appearances: 2019

Solheim Cup career record: 1-3-0

Austin Ernst

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3px8LQ_0bZgl7h000
Austin Ernst walks down the 2nd fairway during the third round of the 2018 CP Womens Open in Regina, Canada. Photo by Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images

Age: 29

Hometown: Seneca, South Carolina

How she qualified: Solheim points list

Solheim Cup appearances: 2017

Solheim Cup career record: 2-2-0

Lexi Thompson

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13qcQ5_0bZgl7h000
Lexi Thompson at the LPGA Mediheal Championship at Lake Merced Golf Club in Daly City, California. Photo by Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Age: 26

Hometown: Coral Springs, Florida

How she qualified: Solheim points list

Solheim Cup appearances: 2013, 2015, 2017, 2019

Solheim Cup career record: 5-4-6

Jessica Korda

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yoe5u_0bZgl7h000
Jessica Korda at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Summer Games at Kasumigaseki Country Club. Photo by Michael Madrid-USA TODAY Sports

Age: 28

Hometown: Jupiter, Florida

How she qualified: Solheim points list

Solheim Cup appearances: 2013, 2019

Solheim Cup career record: 4-2-2

Megan Khang

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mo2Sv_0bZgl7h000
Megan Khang at the 2019 Solheim Cup at Gleneagles in Scotland. Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images

Age: 23

Hometown: Rockland, Massachusetts

How she qualified: Solheim points list

Solheim Cup appearances: 2019

Solheim Cup career record: 0-2-1

Lizette Salas

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37tvEc_0bZgl7h000
Lizette Salas at the 2019 Solheim Cup at the Gleneagles Hotel in Scotland. Photo by Andy Buchanan/AFP/Getty Images

Age: 32

Hometown: Azusa, California

How she qualified: Rolex Rankings

Solheim Cup appearances: 2013, 2015, 2017, 2019

Solheim Cup career record: 6-6-2

Jennifer Kupcho

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mOzcs_0bZgl7h000
Jennifer Kupcho at the 2021 LPGA Drive On Championship at Golden Ocala Golf Club in Ocala, Florida. Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Age: 24

Hometown: Westminster, Colorado

How she qualified: Rolex Rankings

Solheim Cup appearances: rookie

