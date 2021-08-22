Team USA announces nine automatic qualifiers for 2021 Solheim Cup at Inverness
After a drama-filled week at Carnoustie, nothing changed when it came to Team USA’s list of automatic qualifiers for the 2021 Solheim Cup.
Megan Khang held onto the seventh and final spot off the U.S. Solheim Cup points list. And Lizette Salas, who finished in a share of second at the AIG Women’s British Open, maintained her position to qualify off the Rolex Rankings at No. 14 along with rookie Jennifer Kupcho (No. 28).
Brittany Altomare finished tied for eighth on the points list with Salas, 33.5 points behind Khang. Mina Harigae finished 34 points behind Khang.
Yealimi Noh just missed out qualifying off the rankings list, dropping to No. 31 in the world.
Captain Pat Hurst’s three captain’s picks will be announced at 10 a.m. ET Monday.
“The last two years have been so long and I’m so happy to finally know who be on Team USA in Toledo,” said Hurst. “This is an incredibly talented group of players, with so much crucial experience to lean on as we work to win back the Cup. I’m excited for the opportunity to lead this team and can’t wait to finally get to Inverness.”
Team Europe: Six automatic qualifiers for 2021 Solheim Cup at Inverness
Here’s a closer look at the first nine qualifiers for Team USA.
Nelly Korda
Age: 23
Hometown: Bradenton, Florida
How she qualified: Solheim points list
Solheim Cup appearances: 2019
Solheim Cup career record: 3-0-1
Danielle Kang
Age: 28
Hometown: Las Vegas
How she qualified: Solheim points list
Solheim Cup appearances: 2017, 2019
Solheim Cup career record: 4-4-0
Ally Ewing
Age: 28
Hometown: Fulton, Mississippi
How she qualified: Solheim points list
Solheim Cup appearances: 2019
Solheim Cup career record: 1-3-0
Austin Ernst
Age: 29
Hometown: Seneca, South Carolina
How she qualified: Solheim points list
Solheim Cup appearances: 2017
Solheim Cup career record: 2-2-0
Lexi Thompson
Age: 26
Hometown: Coral Springs, Florida
How she qualified: Solheim points list
Solheim Cup appearances: 2013, 2015, 2017, 2019
Solheim Cup career record: 5-4-6
Jessica Korda
Age: 28
Hometown: Jupiter, Florida
How she qualified: Solheim points list
Solheim Cup appearances: 2013, 2019
Solheim Cup career record: 4-2-2
Megan Khang
Age: 23
Hometown: Rockland, Massachusetts
How she qualified: Solheim points list
Solheim Cup appearances: 2019
Solheim Cup career record: 0-2-1
Lizette Salas
Age: 32
Hometown: Azusa, California
How she qualified: Rolex Rankings
Solheim Cup appearances: 2013, 2015, 2017, 2019
Solheim Cup career record: 6-6-2
Jennifer Kupcho
Age: 24
Hometown: Westminster, Colorado
How she qualified: Rolex Rankings
Solheim Cup appearances: rookie
