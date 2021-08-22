Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Henrico County, VA

Henrico Schools seeks input on calendar proposals for next 2 school years

By Citizen Staff
Posted by 
Henrico Citizen
Henrico Citizen
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=072WUn_0bZgknJ600
File photo (Analise Beres for the Citizen)

Henrico County Public Schools officials are seeking input on several modifications to calendar draft proposal options for the 2022-23 and 2023-24 school years. The HCPS Calendar Committee’s Aug. 12 presentation to the School Board outlined two areas in which the drafts saw tweaks, based on feedback from the School Board and the public. The modifications are aimed at:

• balancing the division’s four grading periods to make them as similar in length as possible;

• moving some half-days associated with the end of grading periods to Fridays when possible.

The options include both a pre-Labor Day start date and a more traditional post-Labor Day start for each school year. The revisions to the four drafts do not affect the major dates of the four proposals, such as start dates, end dates, and the dates of winter break and spring break.

The board is expected to decide on calendars for both school years at the end of this month, after getting input from families and staff members on the latest revisions.

Parents and guardians can see the full draft calendar proposals at www.henricoschools.us/proposed-calendars/. The page also has recordings of calendar virtual information sessions, summaries of public feedback collected so far, as well as an online form to submit new written feedback.

HCPS announced June 9 that it was restarting a conversation about whether the school year should begin before Labor Day in 2022-23, with an initial proposal to build in more time for cultural and religious observances by beginning school a week earlier while finishing at the school division’s traditional time in mid-June.

After a first round of feedback, the HCPS Calendar Committee responded with updated calendar ideas for the 2022-23 and 2023-24 school years, to give Henrico employees and families advance notice of any changes.

The current pre-Labor Day proposals no longer lengthen the school year by one week, as first suggested by HCPS at the start of this process. Instead, the current proposals “shift” the school year to begin earlier, but also end earlier. None of the proposals would affect the coming 2021-22 school year, which begins Sept. 8.

2022-23 proposals

Highlights of the pre-Labor Day start for the 2022-23 school year include:

• School begins Aug. 29, 2022 (one week prior to Labor Day, which is Sept. 5).

• winter break is Dec. 19-30.

• spring break is April 3-7.

• last day of school for students is June 9, 2023.

Highlights of the post-Labor Day start include:

• school begins Sept. 6, 2022 (Labor Day is Sept. 5).

• winter break is Dec. 19-30.

• spring break is April 3-7.

• last day of school for students is June 16, 2023.

2023-24 proposals

Highlights of the pre-Labor Day start for the 2023-23 school year include:

• school begins Aug. 21, 2023 (two weeks prior to Labor Day, which is Sept. 4).

• winter break is Dec. 25-Jan. 5.

• spring break is April 1-5.

• Last day of school for students is May 31, 2024.

Highlights of the post-Labor Day start include:

• school begins Sept. 5, 2023 (Labor Day is Sept. 4).

• winter break is Dec. 25-Jan. 5.

• spring break is April 1-5.

• last day of school for students is June 14, 2024.

Of Virginia’s 135 school divisions, 105 have adopted a pre-Labor Day start date for 2021-22.

Comments / 2

Henrico Citizen

Henrico Citizen

Henrico, VA
969
Followers
1K+
Post
170K+
Views
ABOUT

The Henrico Citizen is the hometown news source of Henrico County, Va., a suburb of Richmond and one of the most historic localities in the United States. Since 2001, the Citizen has provided the most comprehensive look at the issues, trends, people and events that matter to Henrico.

 http://www.henricocitizen.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Education
County
Henrico County, VA
State
Virginia State
Henrico County, VA
Education
Local
Virginia Government
Henrico County, VA
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Calendars#Labor Day#Henrico Schools#The School Board#Hcps#School
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
Related
Henrico County, VAPosted by
Henrico Citizen

Henrico News Minute – Aug. 27, 2021

Public school in Henrico will begin before Labor Day the new two years; Henrico is offering bonuses to new school bus drivers as it tries to close a gap; SOL scores are much lower than normal; Richmond Raceway to host ‘Track Laps for Charity’ next month; a new ‘mega passport center’ opens.
AdvocacyPosted by
Henrico Citizen

$20,000 awarded to local groups to improve outdoor access

The Virginia Capital Trail Foundation has announced the inaugural recipients of the Cap Trail Outdoor Equity Fund, totaling more than $20,000. Established earlier this year, the grant is the first of its kind for the VCTF, and will help remove barriers to outdoor access on the Virginia Capital Trail. Funds will support local non-profit programs targeting underserved communities; among the funded projects are running, hiking, biking, and fishing programs as well as day adventures along the 52-mile Capital Trail.
Henrico County, VAPosted by
Henrico Citizen

2 Henrico students named Dominion Energy Equity Scholars

Two Henrico students are among the first class of Dominion Energy Educational Equity Scholars. Ellen Herrera and Htoomyat Zeyar of Henrico each received $10,000 scholarships toward their educational expenses. This fall, Herrera will attend the University of Virginia, while Zeyar will attend Virginia Commonwealth University. Thank you for reading!. If...
Henrico County, VAPosted by
Henrico Citizen

Henrico seeks public input about comprehensive plan

Henrico County is inviting residents to share their vision for public services, growth, economic development and other needs and priorities as it prepares to update its comprehensive plan for the next 20 years. The Department of Planning is launching HenricoNext, a process to create a cohesive, countywide vision for Henrico...
CollegesPosted by
Henrico Citizen

Milestones – Aug. 17, 2021

Olivia Dimond of Henrico was named to the dean’s list at Bates College for the winter semester ending in May 2021. To qualify for the dean’s list, students must earn a semester grade point average of 3.88 or higher. Dimond, who is majoring in theater and minoring in education, is a 2018 graduate of Collegiate School.
Henrico County, VAPosted by
Henrico Citizen

ConnectRVA 2045 draft plan proposes $2B in funding for Henrico transportation projects

The long-term vision to guide the Richmond region’s transportation investments and support its mobility needs is approaching its adoption date. The ConnectRVA 2045 plan is expected to be adopted this fall by the Richmond Regional Transportation Planning Organization, which created it as part of a process that began in 2019, according to the ConnectRVA website. The RRTPO updates its 25-year transportation plan every five years.

Comments / 2

Community Policy