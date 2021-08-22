Major title lifts Anna Nordqvist into one of six automatic qualifying spots for Team Europe

Anna Nordqvist’s victory at the AIG Women’s British Open vaulted her to No. 16 in the world and into one of six automatic qualifying spots for Team Europe. The 2021 Solheim Cup, staged Sept. 4-6 at the Inverness Club in Toledo, Ohio, will be captained once again by Catriona Matthew.

On Sunday after play concluded at Carnoustie, the six automatic qualifiers for Team Europe were confirmed. Denmark’s Emily Kristine Pedersen topped Europe’s points standings. She was one of Annika Sorenstam’s captain’s picks in 2017.

Georgia Hall moved into the second position on the points list with her share of second place at Carnoustie.

Sophia Popov, Charley Hull and Carlota Ciganda join Nordqvist in earning their spots off the Rolex Rankings.

Matthew’s six captain’s picks will be announced at 3:30 a.m. ET Monday.

Here’s a closer look at the first six qualifiers on Team Europe.

Sophia Popov

Sophia Popov of Germany watches a tee shot during the first round of the AIG Women’s Open at Carnoustie on Thursday August 19, 2021. Photo by Ian Rutherford/PA Wire

Age: 28

Hometown: Heidelberg, Germany

How she qualified: Rolex Rankings

Solheim Cup appearances: rookie

Charley Hull

Charley Hull of England tees off on the 7th hole during day two of the The Amundi Evian Championship at Evian Resort Golf Club on July 23, 2021 in Evian-les-Bains, France. (Photo by Stuart Franklin/Getty Images)

Age: 25

Hometown: Woburn, England

How she qualified: Rolex Rankings

Solheim Cup appearances: 2013, 2015, 2017, 2019

Solheim Cup career record: 9-3-3

Carlota Ciganda

Carlota Ciganda of Spain plays a shot during the third round of the Buick LPGA Shanghai 2018 at Shanghai Qizhong Garden Golf Club on October 20, 2018 in Shanghai, China. (Photo by Zhe Ji/Getty Images)

Age: 31

Hometown: Pamplona, Spain

How she qualified: Rolex Rankings

Solheim Cup appearances: 2013, 2015, 2017, 2019

Solheim Cup career record: 6-6-4

Georgia Hall

Georgia Hall of England at the 2019 Solheim Cup at Gleneagles. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Age: 25

Hometown: Bournemouth, England

How she qualified: Solheim points list

Solheim Cup appearances: 2017, 2019

Solheim Cup career record: 6-3-0

Anna Nordqvist

Anna Nordqvist watches her drive on third hole during the final round of the Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give at Blythefield Country Club on June 20, 2021 in Grand Rapids, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Age: 34

Hometown: Eskilstuna, Sweden

How she qualified: Rolex Rankings

Solheim Cup appearances: 2009, 2011, 2013, 2015, 2017, 2019

Solheim Cup career record: 12-9-2

Emily Kristine Pedersen

Emily Kristine Pedersen of Denmark reacts after putting on the fourth green during the final round of the women’s competition at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Summer Games at Kasumigaseki Country Club. Photo by Michael Madrid-USA TODAY Sports

Age: 25

Hometown: Smoerum, Denmark

How she qualified: Solheim points list

Solheim Cup appearances: 2017

Solheim Cup career record: 0-3-0