Major title lifts Anna Nordqvist into one of six automatic qualifying spots for Team Europe
Anna Nordqvist’s victory at the AIG Women’s British Open vaulted her to No. 16 in the world and into one of six automatic qualifying spots for Team Europe. The 2021 Solheim Cup, staged Sept. 4-6 at the Inverness Club in Toledo, Ohio, will be captained once again by Catriona Matthew.
On Sunday after play concluded at Carnoustie, the six automatic qualifiers for Team Europe were confirmed. Denmark’s Emily Kristine Pedersen topped Europe’s points standings. She was one of Annika Sorenstam’s captain’s picks in 2017.
Georgia Hall moved into the second position on the points list with her share of second place at Carnoustie.
Sophia Popov, Charley Hull and Carlota Ciganda join Nordqvist in earning their spots off the Rolex Rankings.
Team USA: Nine automatic qualifiers for 2021 Solheim Cup at Inverness
Matthew’s six captain’s picks will be announced at 3:30 a.m. ET Monday.
Here’s a closer look at the first six qualifiers on Team Europe.
Sophia Popov
Age: 28
Hometown: Heidelberg, Germany
How she qualified: Rolex Rankings
Solheim Cup appearances: rookie
Charley Hull
Age: 25
Hometown: Woburn, England
How she qualified: Rolex Rankings
Solheim Cup appearances: 2013, 2015, 2017, 2019
Solheim Cup career record: 9-3-3
Carlota Ciganda
Age: 31
Hometown: Pamplona, Spain
How she qualified: Rolex Rankings
Solheim Cup appearances: 2013, 2015, 2017, 2019
Solheim Cup career record: 6-6-4
Georgia Hall
Age: 25
Hometown: Bournemouth, England
How she qualified: Solheim points list
Solheim Cup appearances: 2017, 2019
Solheim Cup career record: 6-3-0
Anna Nordqvist
Age: 34
Hometown: Eskilstuna, Sweden
How she qualified: Rolex Rankings
Solheim Cup appearances: 2009, 2011, 2013, 2015, 2017, 2019
Solheim Cup career record: 12-9-2
Emily Kristine Pedersen
Age: 25
Hometown: Smoerum, Denmark
How she qualified: Solheim points list
Solheim Cup appearances: 2017
Solheim Cup career record: 0-3-0
