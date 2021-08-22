Cancel
Apple accused of using intimidation and money to defeat Georgia’s App Store regulatory bill

By Usman Hussain
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleApple recently beat a Georgia App Store bill and was accused of using intimidating methods and spending a lot of money to guarantee its win. The app store bills are against Apple’s 15% – 30% revenue cut of in-app purchases. The bill is backed by some powerful companies like Spotify and Epic Games lobbying in favor of these legislative actions. However, Apple seems to be beating them, time and time again.

TechnologyCNN

Apple makes changes to the App Store in settlement with developers

(CNN Business) — Apple is relaxing some restrictions on how iPhone app developers can communicate with customers outside its App Store, as part of a proposed settlement in a class action lawsuit. "Developers can use communications, such as email, to share information about payment methods outside of their iOS app"...
U.S. Politicswearebreakingnews.com

US Senators Present Bill To Regulate Apple And Google App Stores | Voice Of America

WASHINGTON DC – A trio of senators introduced a bill that would regulate the app stores of companies, which they say have too much control over the market, including those of Apple Inc and Google of Alphabet Inc. Senators Richard Blumenthal and Amy Klobuchar, both Democrats, teamed up with Republican Sen. Marsha Blackburn to sponsor the bill, which would bar large app stores from requiring app providers to use their payment system. It would also prevent them from punishing applications that offer different prices or conditions through another application store or payment system. “This predatory abuse by Apple and Google strikes me as deeply offensive in many ways,” Blumenthal said in an interview Wednesday. “Their power has reached a point where they are affecting the entire economy by stifling and strangling innovation.” Russia fines Apple $ 12 million for monopolistic practices Russia intended that electronic devices sold there carry pre-installed Russian applications. Apple hasn’t done it yet. Critics say Moscow wants to control the internet. Blumenthal said he hoped a supplementary bill would be introduced in the House of Representatives “very soon.” The bill would also prohibit stores from using non-public information from apps to compete with them. Tile, which makes labels to help consumers find lost items, complained earlier this year that Apple was launching AirTags as a rival product. Apple’s control over the apps that come onto its platform and its 15-30% commissions on digital sales have come under scrutiny from regulators. A federal judge is reviewing testimonies on this issue to rule on an antitrust lawsuit filed by “Fortnite” creator Epic Games. Epic also sued Google for its app store practices, as did a large group of state attorneys general who allege that Google illegally tried to maintain a monopoly on its Android phone app store. Connect with the Voice of America! Subscribe to our YouTube channel and activate notifications; or, follow us on social networks: Facebook, Twitter.
TechnologyWired

Apple and Google Are Gearing Up to Fight a New App Store Bill

Apple and Google seem to be worried about legislation that would force iOS and Android to be more open to third-party app stores and sideloaded apps. US senators Richard Blumenthal (D-Connecticut), Marsha Blackburn (R-Tennessee), and Amy Klobuchar (D-Minnesota) introduced their Open App Markets Act Wednesday. Shortly after the senators announced the bill, a group funded by Apple and Google sent a statement to media claiming that the proposed law "is a finger in the eye of anyone who bought an iPhone or Android because the phones and their app stores are safe, reliable, and easy to use."
Technologyimore.com

Australia mulls legislation for Apple's App Store

Australia's competition authority is considering legislation against Apple's App Store. ACCC chair Rod Sims believes more rules will be needed based on what other countries do. The rules will supposedly help foster competition in app marketplaces. Australia's competition market watchdog is considering rules to legislate against Apple and Google's respective...
Congress & Courtscoloradopolitics.com

Ken Buck sponsors bipartisan bill that takes aim at Apple, Google's app store dominance

U.S. Rep. Ken Buck last week unveiled the latest salvo in what has turned into a deluge of legislation aimed at reining in big tech monopolies. The Windsor Republican is joining with Democratic U.S. Rep. Hank Johnson of Georgia to sponsor the House version of a bill meant to crack down on what Buck calls the "stranglehold" companies such as Google and Apple maintain over app developers through the tech giants' mobile app stores.
Cell Phonesithinkdiff.com

S.Korean regulators could bar Apple and Google from charging in-app purchases’ commission

The parliament’s legislation and judiciary committee in South Korea is reported to approve the “Anti-Google law” Act which would stop Apple and Google from charging a commission for in-app purchases via their app stores. After the committee’s approval, the bill will be presented for a final vote. If the bill is passed, it will allow third-party app stores on iOS and Android devices with a payment structure determined by the developers.
WorldAndroid Central

South Korea bill could shake up Google and Apple's app store policies

A new South Korean bill looks set to bar Google and Apple from imposing their in-app payment systems on developers. The regulatory move poses a threat to the tech giants' key revenue stream. Legislators are expected to vote on the new legislation on Wednesday. Google and Apple's in-app payment systems...
Cell PhonesGhacks Technology News

Google and Apple app store policies threatened by another new bill

Just a few weeks ago, we heard about the bill that the U.S senate presented known as the Open Apps Market Act that, if passed, would cause significant changes in the app store policies for Google and Apple. Now, South Korea is also voting on a similar bill to put an end to the 30% cut taken from in-app purchases.
Cell PhonesWashington Post

The Technology 202: South Korea is targeting Google's and Apple’s app stores. U.S. lawmakers are watching.

Welcome to The Technology 202! The newsletter is taking a brief summer break next week. We'll be back in your inboxes full time after Labor Day. Thanks for reading. A proposal in South Korea aimed at reining in the power of Google’s and Apple’s app stores could serve as a test case for U.S. policymakers actively considering similar measures — or prove to be a cautionary tale.

