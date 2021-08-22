Detroit Tigers: Miguel Cabrera hits 500th home run in Toronto
Detroit Tigers 1B/DH Miguel Cabrera makes history as he hits his 500th home run in Toronto in a 5-3 victory. The Detroit Tigers always have had a flair for the dramatics against the Toronto Blue Jays. In 1987, it was Frank Tanana outdueling Jimmy Key on the last day of the regular season to win the AL East title. Justin Verlander’s no-hitter on May 7th, 2011 in Toronto. Now add Miguel Cabrera’s 500th home run to that list.motorcitybengals.com
