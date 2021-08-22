Special Weather Statement issued for Pawnee by NWS
Effective: 2021-08-23 11:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-22 17:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Pawnee A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of west central Pawnee County through 530 PM CDT At 442 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated a strong thunderstorm near Morrison, moving northeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations in or near the path include Pawnee... Sooner Lake MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPHalerts.weather.gov
