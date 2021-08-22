Cancel
Muskogee County, OK

Special Weather Statement issued for Muskogee, Okmulgee, Wagoner by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-23 11:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-22 17:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Muskogee; Okmulgee; Wagoner A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern Wagoner, northwestern Muskogee and northeastern Okmulgee Counties through 515 PM CDT At 442 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated a strong thunderstorm 5 miles west of Boynton, moving northeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations in or near the path include Haskell... Taft Boynton... Stonebluff Bald Hill... Jamesville Eram MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

City
Wagoner, OK
County
Wagoner County, OK
City
Okmulgee, OK
County
Muskogee County, OK
City
Muskogee, OK
City
Haskell, OK
County
Okmulgee County, OK
